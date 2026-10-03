MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of five smiling movers posing in front of a bright green and black Best of Utah Moving & Storage truck, highlighting the reliable team at Best of Utah Moving, a trusted moving company american fork residents count on."Moving company American Fork identifies the kitchen as the hardest room to pack, pointing to fragile items and lessons that also apply to commercial moving projects across Utah County.

AMERICAN FORK, UT - October 03, 2026 - A question frequently searched by households preparing for relocation, "What Is the Hardest Room to Pack When Moving," has a clear answer according to industry observations gathered by a moving company American Fork residents rely on for local and long distance service. The kitchen consistently ranks as the most difficult space to pack, a conclusion tied to fragile dishware, bulky appliances, and a high volume of small items that require individual attention before a truck ever arrives.

Best of Utah Moving & Storage, operating out of American Fork, Utah, has highlighted this trend as moving season activity continues across Utah County. The findings align with a detailed guide published on the topic, What Is the Hardest Room to Pack When Movin, which breaks down room-by-room packing difficulty for residential and commercial moving clients alike.

Kitchen Packing Challenges Draw Attention From American Fork Households

Kitchens contain a wide mix of glassware, ceramic dishes, small appliances, and utensils that require individual wrapping during a move. Unlike furniture, which can often be relocated as is, kitchen items demand sorting, cushioning, and careful box placement to survive transport intact. This reality has made the kitchen a frequent topic of concern among households working with a moving company American Fork families have used for years.

Fragile items such as stemware and ceramic plates need cushioning at every layer of a box to reduce breakage risk. Awkwardly shaped appliances, including stand mixers and coffee machines, add another layer of complexity, since standard boxes rarely accommodate their shape without extra padding. Small items such as measuring spoons and cutlery present a separate challenge, often disappearing into unmarked boxes if organization systems are skipped.

Commercial Moving Projects Share Similar Packing Obstacles

While kitchens dominate residential packing conversations, commercial moving projects face comparable hurdles when relocating breakroom equipment, electronics, and office supplies. Commercial moving clients often store fragile items such as glassware, small appliances, and delicate electronics in shared spaces, creating packing demands that mirror a home kitchen in scale and complexity.

Commercial moving teams handling office relocations across American Fork report that breakroom areas, much like household kitchens, require additional time and specialized materials. This overlap between residential moves and commercial moving underscores why a moving company American Fork businesses trust for office relocations applies the same packing standards across every job type. Businesses preparing for commercial moving projects are increasingly asking the same questions homeowners raise about fragile items and appliance protection.

Practical Steps to Reduce Breakage During a Move

Packing glassware individually with paper or bubble wrap remains the most effective method for preventing damage. Plates packed vertically, rather than stacked flat, distribute pressure more evenly and lower the risk of cracking during transport.

Appliances benefit from disassembly when possible, with cords wrapped separately and attachments stored in labeled bags. Original packaging, when available, offers strong protection for electronics and countertop appliances, a detail commercial moving clients also apply when packing office equipment.

Pantry items require attention as well, since spices, condiments, and dry goods can spill if containers are not sealed properly. Checking expiration dates before a move offers an opportunity to reduce overall volume ahead of packing day, a small step that saves time during unpacking.

Garages and Storage Areas Rank as Runner-Up in Difficulty

Kitchens hold the top spot for packing difficulty, but garages and storage sheds follow closely behind. These spaces typically hold large, irregularly shaped items such as lawn equipment, tools, and seasonal decorations that do not fit standard packing methods or box sizes.

Paint cans and chemicals often carry transport restrictions, adding another layer of planning for households and commercial moving clients preparing for relocation day. A moving company American Fork residents contact for local service frequently fields questions about these restrictions well ahead of a scheduled move date.

Local Demand Reflects Broader Relocation Trends in Utah County

Relocation activity across American Fork and surrounding Utah County communities continues at a steady pace, with households and businesses alike seeking guidance on packing strategy. A moving company American Fork has come to recognize as a resource for both residential and commercial moving needs continues to field packing questions tied to kitchens, garages, and shared office spaces.

Best of Utah Moving & Storage points to the published guide on the hardest rooms to pack as a resource addressing these questions in greater depth, covering glassware, appliances, and small item organization for anyone preparing a residential or commercial moving project in the coming months.

About Best of Utah Moving & Storage

Best of Utah Moving & Storage is a locally owned moving company serving American Fork and communities throughout Utah County, offering residential moving, long distance moving, commercial moving, storage, and packing services. Founded in 2013, Best of Utah Moving & Storage has grown into one of the most reviewed moving providers in the state, built on transparent pricing and hands-on service.

Best of Utah Moving & Storage operates from 802 E Bamberger Dr, Suite C, American Fork, UT 84003, and can be reached at 385-380-5600 or.... Office hours run Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm.