Israeli Forces Shell Southern Lebanese Towns In Heavy Artillery Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Israeli forces heavily shelled the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre District of southern Lebanon with heavy artillery on Saturday evening, according to a Lebanese security source.

The source reported that Israeli forces also carried out several powerful detonations in the town, sending thick plumes of smoke rising near residential areas. Heavy artillery shelling was additionally recorded in the towns of Baraachit, Yater, Wadi Al-Salouqi, and Houla.

//Petra// AF