Israeli Forces Shell Southern Lebanese Towns In Heavy Artillery Attack
Beirut, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Israeli forces heavily shelled the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre District of southern Lebanon with heavy artillery on Saturday evening, according to a Lebanese security source.
The source reported that Israeli forces also carried out several powerful detonations in the town, sending thick plumes of smoke rising near residential areas. Heavy artillery shelling was additionally recorded in the towns of Baraachit, Yater, Wadi Al-Salouqi, and Houla.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment