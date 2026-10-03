Madaba Municipality Initiates Expropriation Of 11 Homes In Flood-Prone Valley Beds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Greater Madaba Municipality has initiated expropriation procedures for 11 homes and vacant land plots located along valley streams and flood pathways as part of measures to mitigate hazardous locations, upgrade stormwater drainage infrastructure, and safeguard lives and property.

In a press statement on Saturday, Greater Madaba Municipality Mayor Haitham Jweinat met with the affected homeowners to outline the legal process, address resident inquiries, and affirm that expropriations will follow statutory frameworks to guarantee citizens' rights.

Jweinat stated that the municipality has begun implementing projects worth JD1.5 million to enhance drainage channels and water facilities. The measures address issues identified in previous years, where encroachments on natural watercourses and the narrowing of drainage passages caused blockages and increased flooding risks during severe weather.

He added that the municipality is pursuing comprehensive solutions to remove hazards, increase the capacity of water infrastructure, and clear natural channels to ensure effective stormwater runoff, strengthening the city's overall weather readiness.

//Petra// AF