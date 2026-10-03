Syrian Student Honored For Top Academic Performance At Zarqa University

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), honored Syrian student Batool Nour El-Din Al-Ahmad, a graduate of the Faculty of Science at Zarqa University, for achieving the highest cumulative grade point average (GPA) among international students at the university for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The recognition took place during an official ceremony celebrating top-performing international students across Jordanian universities, held under the theme "You Are Jordan's Ambassadors." Zarqa University President Nidal Al-Ramahi stated that the university provides an environment tailored to support international students throughout their academic journey, encouraging them to engage in campus activities and contribute positively to their home communities.

Dean of Student Affairs Mokhlid Al-Zoubi noted that honoring outstanding international students highlights their academic accomplishments and strengthens cultural and educational ties between Jordan and participating nations.

//Petra// AF