CARC Says Jordanian Airspace Safe With More Than 32 Airlines Operating Scheduled Flights

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian airspace remains safe and air traffic continues normally through the Kingdom's airports, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Daifallah Farajat said on Saturday.

Regarding a recent advisory issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Farajat said the notice was issued for guidance and leaves operational decisions and risk assessments to individual European carriers, while non-European airlines are not affected, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said several European carriers, including Wizz Air and TAROM, continue to operate regular flights to and from Jordan without interruption, while more than 32 regional and international airlines are currently operating scheduled flights to Jordanian airports.

Other European airlines have also submitted official applications to resume operations next month, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings Cargo, as well as Croatian charter operator ETF Airways.

He added that the continued operation of air traffic reflects the confidence of international carriers in the safety of Jordanian airspace and aviation infrastructure.

Farajat said CARC continuously monitors and assesses aviation and security developments around the clock in coordination with local and international stakeholders.

He stressed that protecting passenger safety and maintaining the security of Jordanian airspace remain national priorities.