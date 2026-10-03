Ukraine To Cover Current Financial Deficit By End Of Year President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

"We have been working on our financial deficit over the past few months. We will cover the current deficit by the end of the year. We still have some issues to work on, but we will cover the deficit," the president said.

He stressed that he considers this a major success "for our country, our team and the European Union." "It was not easy. We worked with our budget and with our partners, including the European Union, and will also try to partially use funds from next year's loan," Zelensky said.

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"We will shift this closer to January and use the money to order drones for January and February 2027. My team returned from Brussels and briefed me. Everything is working well. I hope it will continue to be like that," Zelensky added.

As reported, the European Commission and Ukraine agreed on measures to cover the country's budget needs through the end of 2026.