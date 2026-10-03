Wave Of Hybrid Attacks In Europe Is Attempt To Intimidate Population Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in an interview with Reuters.

Zelensky noted that the recent wave of Russian drone incursions and hybrid attacks in Europe was an attempt to intimidate the European population and undermine support for Ukraine.

According to him, some European leaders are beginning to understand this and are taking a stronger stance.

At the same time, Moscow calls such accusations unfounded and a result of anti-Russian hysteria.

Ukraine to cover current financial deficit by end of year – president

According to Zelensky, following talks with European officials in Brussels this week, Ukraine secured funding to place orders for drones needed to continue fighting in early 2027.

"Ukrainian officials, together with European partners, have developed a plan to cover the $27 billion shortfall in Kyiv's defense budget this year," he said.

The plans involve a combination of reallocating Ukraine's own budget resources, bilateral assistance and using loan funds from part of the EUR 90 billion EU loan planned for next year, Zelensky said.