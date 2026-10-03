MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in an interview with Reuters.

"I think the United States really wants to stop the Russian war. I trust them. At the same time, I understand that it is difficult to stop someone so big who does not want to stop. So you try to find some compromises with Russia. But I believe we will waste time if we play around with Russian compromises," Zelensky said.

"Because if Putin sees that you can support something, he will try to offer you another idea, other issues and new conditions. A new government – new conditions. Leaders in Europe change? New conditions. U.S. policy? President Trump has come in, a very strong president – new conditions. He is trying to be very polite. Now the United States is facing a challenge in the Middle East – negotiations with Iran. You will see new conditions from Russia. President Trump wants to achieve some kind of victory before the midterm elections. But Putin will do everything to pressure the Iranians and bring the situation to the point where negotiations become impossible," Zelensky said.

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In his opinion, the same applies to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"If Putin sees that President Trump needs some kind of victory, he will decide what to give and what not to give. And this is the problem: Putin has started to think that he is the one who can decide. But America is a hundred times stronger than Russia. Definitely. They just need not forget that," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine