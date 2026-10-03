Twelve State-Owned Coal Mining Enterprises To Be Transferred To State Property Fund

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this in a Telegram post.

According to him, the enterprises include coal mining and sales companies – SE Lvivvuhillia, SE Volynvuhillia and SE Ukrvuhillia – as well as other enterprises currently located in territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

The decision was made at the initiative of the Ministry of Energy.

"We are starting joint work with the State Property Fund to find an effective private investor for the state-owned coal mines. Our task is to improve the efficiency of state-owned coal production, increase private investment in the industry and improve its financial condition," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government will continue providing state support to miners. "The Ministry of Energy clearly supports the need to preserve all social guarantees, including those related to the reservation of employees from military mobilization. Relevant budget requests were submitted to the Ministry of Finance and included in the draft state budget for 2027," Shmyhal said.

In March, the Ministry of Energy announced plans to transfer coal mines to the State Property Fund, with the intention of subsequently putting them up for privatization. The enterprises concerned are SE Lvivvuhillia, SE Volynvuhillia and SE Dobropillia Coal Mining.

At the end of September, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill providing for the transfer into municipal ownership of property belonging to state-owned mines that are undergoing liquidation.

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