Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Sergeant Oleksii Kapeliushnyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decree to that effect, No. 1021/2026 of October 2, was published on the website of the head of state, according to Ukrinform.

The decree states that the title was awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for devoted service to the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky awards Hero of Ukraine title to five more service members, four posthumously

According to ArmyInform, Kapeliushnyi, a soldier with the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, was surrounded near Verkhniоtorеtske in March 2022. He held his position in a building and was forced to amputate his wounded leg himself.

Russian forces set the building on fire. Oleksii escaped the flames, survived a point-blank gunshot to the head and was taken captive by Russian forces. He endured electric torture and imprisonment in the Olenivka and Sukhodolsk penal colonies before returning to service with the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces as an ambassador for the "Prosthetics from DShV" project.

Photo: Video screenshot