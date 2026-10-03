Moldova Detects Six Unauthorized Drone Flights In Its Airspace

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Moldova's Defense Ministry has reported six unauthorized drone flights in the country's airspace, with drone debris found at several locations and damage reported in one area.

According to local media, Moldova's airspace monitoring system initially detected five drones near the settlements of Anenii Noi, Ștefan Vodă, Hîncești, Tudora and Căușeni.

Law enforcement officers later found the smoking remains of a drone near Căușeni. Drone debris was also discovered near the village of Dubăsari in Hîncești district and between the villages of Delacău and Puhoi.

In the village of Crocmaz, a drone crashed into a vineyard, causing dry vegetation to catch fire and breaking the windows of a nearby house.

Police and units of Moldova's National Army were dispatched to the affected areas to investigate the incidents.

The Defense Ministry later said that another unauthorized drone had entered Moldovan airspace from the direction of the village of Udobnoye and subsequently left the country.

As a result, radar systems operated by Moldova's National Army have recorded a total of six unauthorized drone flights over the country.