Shopian Resident Held For Duping Cancer Patient's Family - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a government official and duping the family of a cancer patient in Shopian on the pretext of facilitating financial assistance from the district administration, officials said on Saturday.

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Police said a complaint was received from Farooq Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Manghama, who had posted an appeal on social media seeking financial assistance for the treatment of his son, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

According to police, the accused, Umar Shameem Ganie of Memander, allegedly took advantage of the appeal and posed as an employee of the Shopian Deputy Commissioner's office.

He allegedly assured the family that he would facilitate financial assistance from the DC office and, on that pretext, obtained ₹9,999 from the complainant.

The accused was later traced by the complainant in Shopian market, where he allegedly manhandled, intimidated and threatened him, police said.

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An e-FIR has subsequently been registered at Shopian police station and the accused arrested, the spokesman said.

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Preliminary investigation has also brought to light allegations of similar fraudulent activities by the accused against other persons, which are being verified, police said.

The investigation has been set into motion and further developments will be shared in due course, the spokesman added.