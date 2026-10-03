Cases From FIR To SC Will Be Disposed Of Within 3 Yrs: Shah - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that after the full implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), cases would be disposed of within three years from the registration of an FIR to the Supreme Court.

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Addressing a state-level conference of cattle rearers in Bhopal after inaugurating an exhibition on the new criminal law, Shah said the country's criminal justice system, once known for delays, would undergo a major transformation following the implementation of the new laws.

“I have come especially to tell the people and the youth that after about one and a half years, once the new criminal law is fully implemented, any case, from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court, will be disposed of within three years,” he said.

Shah said the criminal laws introduced during British rule were framed to protect the colonial government and its interests, while the new legislation was intended to protect citizens.

“The new criminal law has been introduced to protect the dignity of the citizens of India. Its basic principle is justice, not punishment,” he said, adding that punishment would be prescribed where necessary to deter crime.

Shah said that after the new criminal laws were fully implemented, India's criminal justice system would become one of the most modern in the world.

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The Union minister also criticised the Congress over the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation, saying demands for an independent cooperative ministry had existed for decades.

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He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the ministry after taking office and claimed that cattle rearers would be among those benefiting most from the cooperative sector.

Shah also highlighted the growth in India's milk production, saying it had increased from 14.7 crore tonnes in 2014-15 to 25 crore tonnes over the following decade.

He said the government was working to improve cattle breeds using modern technology and prevent livestock from falling sick.

Shah also said the government had set a goal of making India the world's leading country across sectors by August 15, 2047.