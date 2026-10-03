PAN IIT Summit: Naidu Eyes AP As A Knowledge Hub With IIT Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought the cooperation of IIT professionals to develop Andhra Pradesh as a global knowledge hub.

He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of IIT alumni, educational institutions, industry and the government would contribute to the State's technological and economic development.

Addressing media after the PAN IIT Andhra Pradesh summit 2026 in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said that India's 23 IITs had produced around five lakh IIT graduates, who had made significant contributions across various sectors worldwide.

He said the summit provided a valuable platform for experts from diverse fields to exchange innovative ideas, discuss emerging technologies and explore opportunities for their practical application.

He said the establishment of the Pan-IIT World Council in Amaravati would create one of the world's largest academic and professional networks. The participation of a large number of IIT alumni from across the country was a reflection of Andhra Pradesh's growing reputation, he added.

Leveraging IIT Expertise for State Development

The Chief Minister said the State would leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of five lakh IIT alumni to accelerate development.

The summit would facilitate the creation of 100 startup mentors and help Andhra Pradesh emerge as a global knowledge hub.

He said the Pan-IIT Council would guide the State in updating academic curricula in line with changing technological requirements and industry needs. The government would also focus on developing entrepreneurial skills among students from the high school level, with the support of the council.

Focus on Advanced Technologies

Quantum technology companies had indicated that commercial quantum computers could be manufactured within the next two years, he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that mini quantum test labs, including Q-Shiva systems, were being made available even before the proposed 156-qubit quantum system became operational in Amaravati.

He said the upcoming quantum computer being jointly developed by IBM-TCS and L & T would soon begin operations from Amaravati, further strengthening the State's position in advanced technology.

The Chief Minister said the State aimed to manufacture and eventually export quantum computing equipment, creating opportunities for innovation, research and high-technology manufacturing.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national goal of developing one crore AI professionals, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh had set a target of contributing 50 lakh AI-skilled professionals towards this national mission.

He said the Pan-IIT Council would provide recommendations for the State's Deep Tech Policy and support the development of advanced technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space and defence, healthcare, agritech and water-related technologies.

Broader Regional Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister said the government had undertaken several initiatives with the vision of transforming Rayalaseema into a prosperous region.

The Global Horticulture Hub project was launched with the objective of changing the region's economic and agricultural landscape. He said Reliance Industries had also come forward to support the establishment and operation of the Indian School of Agriculture.

Pan IIT Amaravati Summit 2026 Declaration

During the summit, the Pan IIT Amaravati Summit 2026 Declaration was released under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.

The Andhra Pradesh Government and Pan IIT alumni representatives signed the Pan IIT Amaravati Declaration.

Key Commitments of the Declaration

The declaration announces the establishment of a permanent Pan IIT Amaravati Council in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Government and Pan IIT Alumni India.

Rs 500 crore Pan IIT Amaravati Venture Fund to be established to promote DeepTech startups, innovation and investments.

The Council to coordinate with educational institutions, industries and startups across Andhra Pradesh to strengthen the State's innovation ecosystem.

A decision was taken to establish 10 Industry Chairs in universities and educational institutions in partnership with industries to strengthen research and skill development.

A network of 100 global IIT mentors will guide startups and aspiring entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh.

The declaration also envisages strengthening the startup ecosystem, promoting DeepTech research and establishing Amaravati as a major centre for technology transfer and innovation.

The Chief Minister said the Pan-IIT Amaravati Council, the proposed venture fund, industry-academia partnerships and technology transfer initiatives would provide a structured platform for converting innovative ideas into practical solutions, enterprises and employment opportunities. (ANI)

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