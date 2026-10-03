Shai Hope Recalls Dhoni's Words After Epic 162* In WI's Record Chase

Former India captain MS Dhoni's words came to Shai Hope's mind when the West Indies batter found himself in the middle of a massive 352-run chase against India. Recalling a conversation with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Hope said Dhoni's advice -“You always have more time than you think” - helped him stay patient and break the chase down as he went on to score an unbeaten 162 and guide West Indies to a stunning five-wicket win.

Hope scored an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls as West Indies beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Men in Maroon pulled off their highest successful ODI chase, chasing down 352 to stun India and secure a massive confidence boost. Leading the charge was Shai Hope, who kept wickets for 50 overs, opened the innings, and battled cramps, yet remained unfazed as he guided his side to victory with a brilliant century.

'You always have more time than you think'

"[On loving chasing] It's always a lot easier in India, especially with the dew. Wanted to finish the series on a strong not and glad we got over the line. Felt something around the groin area but wanted to fight through till the end. Firstly, we were a batter down and probably two, so it was always going to be a challenge. It's something I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni, who told me you always have more time than you think. So we tried to break the chase down. I knew India would have to bring fielders in for the over rate penalty. So stayed patient. [On the series] I think we played some really good cricket in patches. The batters did really well. We have been wanting to be consistent, and the batters were consistent. From a bowling standpoint, I hope we can get better going forward. [On the T20s] We have two days, so hopefully I'll be good to go," Hope said after the match.

Consolation win for West Indies

The West Indies secured a consolation win after India had already clinched the three-match series with victories in the first two games.

KL Rahul (129*), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) powered India to 351/7. In reply, Shai Hope led the chase with a match-winning century, staying till the end to guide the West Indies to victory in 48.2 overs. Amir Jangoo (67) and Keemo Paul (44) also played valuable knocks in the record chase. (ANI)

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