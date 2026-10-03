TALVO Launches An AI Tailor Offering Luxury-Quality Made-To-Measure Clothing At Everyday Prices

A TALVO made-to-measure suit, cut from a fit profile built in conversation with its AI tailor.

Made-to-measure for men, women and children, with thousands of styles and tens of thousands of fabrics, every piece made to order for one person

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TALVO today announced the launch of talvo, an AI tailor that makes made-to-measure clothing for the whole family through a simple voice or text conversation, with the quality of a luxury label at the price of an everyday brand. There are no sizes to choose and no fitting room to visit, and nothing is made until it has been ordered.An industry built on guessworkBuying clothes that fit has become harder, not easier. Shoppers and brands face the same set of problems:- Customers pay for unsold inventory. Brands produce months ahead of demand in standard sizes. What doesn't sell is marked down or destroyed, and that cost is built into the price of everything else.- Fit online is a gamble. Standard sizes fit few bodies well. Shoppers order several sizes, keep one and send the rest back, and often still end up with sleeves, waists or shoulders that are not quite right.- Custom has been costly and slow. Traditional made-to-measure means appointments, repeat fittings and prices far above ready-to-wear.- Custom choice has been narrow. Most tailors offer a limited range, usually men's suits, and little for women or children.How TALVO solves itTALVO replaces the size chart and the fitting room with an AI tailor. The customer says what the occasion is, whether a job interview, a wedding or a family photograph, and the AI asks about build, posture and preferred fit the way an experienced tailor would. From that conversation it builds a personal fit profile, and every garment is cut from it.- Luxury quality at an everyday price. TALVO garments are cut and finished to the standard of the world's leading luxury labels, in fine fabrics that include cloth from Italy and France. Because there are no stores, no inventory and no markdowns to pay for, they cost about what a mainstream brand charges, with free shipping.- Made for one person, never from stock. Each piece is produced only after it is ordered, so there is no inventory to discount and no markdown cost passed on to the customer.- The whole family in one account. TALVO makes clothing for men, women and children. One account holds a fit profile for each family member, which makes it simple to dress a wedding party or a family for a photograph.- Thousands of styles, tens of thousands of fabrics. Customers can combine thousands of styles with tens of thousands of fabrics, and the AI tailor explains how each choice will look and wear."For a century, clothing has been made for an average body that doesn't exist, and customers have paid for the inventory that approach leaves behind," said Frank Yang, founder of TALVO. "A conversation with an AI tailor can now capture what a great tailor knows about you. That lets us make one garment for one person, with the quality people associate with the great luxury houses, at the price of a brand they already buy."How it works- Tell the occasion. Start a conversation at talvo by voice or text.- Get measured. The AI tailor asks about build and fit preferences and explains its recommendations in plain language.- Choose style and cloth. Combine styles and fabrics with guidance from the AI tailor.- Wear it. The garment is made to order and shipped free.TALVO is available now at talvo, in the United States and most countries outside mainland China.About TALVOTALVO is an AI tailor based in the San Francisco Bay Area. It replaces size charts with a conversation and makes every garment to order for men, women and children. Learn more at talvo.

Frank Yang

TALVO Inc.

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TALVO Launches an AI Tailor Offering Luxury-Quality Made-to-Measure Clothing at Everyday Prices News Provided By TALVO Inc. October 03, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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