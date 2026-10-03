Mediterranea Services Launches IA SEO Monitor Premium For The AI-First Web

Mediterranea Services presents its AI ecosystem for WordPress and WooCommerce, bringing together IA SEO Generator, IA SEO Monitor Premium and IA Shop Connector.

IA SEO Monitor Premium provides automatic monitoring, AI Visibility ScoreTM, Impact Summary and AI Insights for AI-readable website signals.

AI SnapshotTM provides a structured view of how website information could be interpreted across different AI-oriented perspectives.

The Spanish company expands its WordPress and WooCommerce ecosystem to prepare, monitor and connect business information for AI systems and agents.

- Héctor Martínez Rodríguez, CEO, Mediterranea Services

SABADELL, SPAIN, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mediterranea Services has announced the worldwide launch of IA SEO Monitor Premium, expanding its technology ecosystem designed to help businesses and WooCommerce stores prepare their digital information for an Internet increasingly accessed and interpreted by artificial intelligence systems.

The launch comes exactly one year after Mediterranea Services began publicly communicating its specialization in preparing businesses for AI systems, following more than a year of prior research and development.

The Spanish company Medser International Marketing, S.L., based in Sabadell, Barcelona, has developed an ecosystem built around three complementary solutions: IA SEO Generator, IA SEO Monitor and IA Shop Connector.

Together, they address three different stages of the same transformation: prepare, monitor and connect.

“A year ago, we were explaining what was beginning to happen. Today, we can show what we have built,” said Héctor Martínez Rodríguez, CEO of Mediterranea Services.

Before Recommendation Comes Interpretation

Mediterranea Services' approach is based on a central idea: a company's presence in AI environments does not begin only when an artificial intelligence system mentions, cites or recommends it.

Before that can happen, there is an earlier layer in which available business information must be accessible, structured and capable of being interpreted.

Mediterranea Services refers to this space as The Interpretation LayerTM - the layer between the information published by an organization and the way AI systems may interpret that information.

“AI does not recommend pages. It first interprets businesses and then determines which ones deserve to appear. Recommendation is the consequence. Interpretation comes first,” Martínez Rodríguez said.

IA SEO Generator: Prepare

IA SEO Generator® was developed for WordPress to create and maintain additional structured signals and files designed to make relevant website information accessible to compatible AI systems.

These include llms, llms-full, humans, metadata, sitemap-ia and ai-plugin.

The objective is to provide businesses with an additional machine-readable information layer alongside their existing website.

IA SEO Monitor Premium: Monitor

The newly launched IA SEO Monitor Premium takes this concept from periodic checking to continuous monitoring.

The WordPress solution automatically monitors llms, metadata, sitemap-ia, humans and ai-plugin, records their status and detected changes, and maintains a history of previous checks.

It also introduces AI Visibility ScoreTM, a 0–100 score that summarizes the status of the signals being monitored.

Another key component is AI SnapshotTM, which creates a structured snapshot based on the website signals available at the time of analysis, helping businesses examine how their information may be interpreted from different AI-oriented perspectives.

IA SEO Monitor Premium can operate independently on compatible WordPress websites. When IA SEO Generator is installed, the two products work as complementary components: one prepares and maintains the signals, while the other monitors their availability and status.

The product range includes Starter at €29 as a one-time payment for one website, Premium at €89 per year for one website, and Agency at €219 per year for up to five websites.

IA Shop Connector: Connect Commerce

The third component of the ecosystem is IA Shop Connector, which was launched worldwide on September 7, 2026 and is designed specifically for WooCommerce.

IA Shop Connector uses WooCommerce as the source of truth for commercial information including products, variants, prices, offers, stock and availability.

The solution provides several pathways for making commerce information available to compatible AI systems and agents, including OpenAI Product Feed, Merchant Feed, UCP Discovery, UCP Catalog Search, UCP Catalog Lookup and WebMCP compatibility through Search, Product and Availability tools.

Rather than maintaining a separate static copy of a constantly changing catalog, the system prepares and updates commercial information from WooCommerce itself.

IA Shop Connector Premium is available for €129 including VAT for one store, while the Agency edition costs €399 per year for up to five stores.

Prepare, Monitor and Connect

The three products form a common architecture around a single technological shift.

IA SEO Generator prepares. IA SEO Monitor Premium monitors. IA Shop Connector connects commerce information to emerging AI and agent channels.

“We are moving from a web designed exclusively to be visited by people toward an infrastructure that must also be prepared to be read and interpreted by artificial intelligence systems,” Martínez Rodríguez said.“That change is already happening.”

The launch of IA SEO Monitor Premium marks the first anniversary of Mediterranea Services' public communication of this strategy.

Research behind the project had begun more than a year before September 22, 2025.

Since then, the company has focused its development on preparing businesses for an Internet in which people, search engines, artificial intelligence systems and agents can coexist as different ways of accessing and interpreting information.

About Mediterranea Services

Mediterranea Services is the technology and digital services brand of Medser International Marketing, S.L., a Spanish company based in Sabadell, Barcelona.

The company develops solutions focused on preparing businesses and e-commerce environments for artificial intelligence systems, including IA SEO Generator, IA SEO Monitor and IA Shop Connector.

Website:

IA SEO Monitor: iaseomonitor/

IA Shop Connector: ia-shop-connector/

Press Kit: kit-de-prensa/

Hector Martínez Rodríguez

Mediterranea Services

+34 931 59 97 98

email us here

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IA Shop Connector - Preparing WooCommerce for AI Systems and Agents

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