HOUSE OF PONTOVI LAUNCHES UPHOLSTERY PRO - A FREE DIGITAL PLATFORM CONNECTING DESIGNERS WITH LUXURY UPHOLSTERY CRAFTSMEN

Luxury Upholstery Estimating Studio

Vibrant Lounge Chairs

Stephen Taglianetti, Principal & CEO of House of Pontovi

From Photo to Preliminary Price to the Right Workroom: New Platform Simplifies Upholstery Sourcing, Estimates and Artisan Connections

- Stephen Taglianetti, Principal & CEO of House of PontoviPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- House of Pontovi, the luxury custom furniture, interior design and fabrication house, announces the launch of Upholstery Pro, a complimentary digital platform designed to transform how interior designers, design professionals and clients plan and source custom upholstery.Available at pontovi, Upholstery Pro brings together three traditionally separate steps-estimating fabric requirements, understanding preliminary project costs, and connecting with qualified upholstery craftsmen-into one streamlined experience.The concept is simple: Upload a photo. Estimate the project. Connect with the right craftsman.Users begin by uploading a photograph of the furniture they want to reupholster and entering basic information including dimensions, quantity and fabric details. The platform can then provide preliminary guidance on fabric yardage requirements, estimated fabric cost and an approximate project range.From there, House of Pontovi helps bridge the gap between a digital estimate and real-world craftsmanship by connecting the project with an approved upholstery workroom, with the network launching in Los Angeles, California and Palm Beach, Florida.The preliminary estimating and workroom connection service is free to use.“The luxury design industry is built on extraordinary craftsmanship, but finding the right craftsman-and simply determining what a project may require-can be surprisingly difficult and time-consuming,” said Stephen Taglianetti, Principal & CEO of House of Pontovi.“We created Upholstery Pro to change that. Our vision is to use technology to make the first steps faster, easier and more transparent, then connect designers and clients with the skilled artisans who can bring that vision to life. Technology should never replace craftsmanship; it should make exceptional craftsmanship easier to find.”The platform is particularly designed for interior designers who routinely need preliminary upholstery information while developing specifications, client budgets and project proposals.Rather than replacing professional workroom review, Upholstery Pro provides an informed starting point. Final yardage and pricing may vary based on pattern repeat, matching, fabric direction, furniture construction, tufting, piping, cushion requirements and other specifications and are confirmed before production.The launch also creates opportunities for exceptional independent upholstery workrooms. Qualified craftsmen can apply to become part of the growing House of Pontovi upholstery network, creating a new connection between specialized artisan talent and the professional design community.LOVE THE FRAME. REINVENT THE PIECE.Upholstery Pro reflects a simple idea: beautifully made furniture deserves another chapter.Upload the piece. Estimate the fabric. Understand the preliminary investment. Connect with a craftsman. Reinvent it.ABOUT HOUSE OF PONTOVIFounded by Stephen Taglianetti, House of Pontovi is a full-service interior design, custom furniture and fabrication studio known for combining design vision with hands-on craftsmanship. With operations in Southern California and South Florida, House of Pontovi works with designers and clients to create distinctive interiors, bespoke furniture, upholstery and custom millwork.EXPERIENCE UPHOLSTERY PROpontoviHouse of PontoviLos Angeles. Palm Beachpontovi...213-733-5928 | 561-221-2478Website:Design & Furniture:Home:Real Estate Advisory: real-estate-advisoryStone:Quarry:MEDIA INQUIRIES:House of Pontovi...

Trevor Edmond

House of Pontovi

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HOUSE OF PONTOVI LAUNCHES UPHOLSTERY PRO - A FREE DIGITAL PLATFORM CONNECTING DESIGNERS WITH LUXURY UPHOLSTERY CRAFTSMEN News Provided By House of Pontovi October 03, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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