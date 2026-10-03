Shai Hope's Epic 162* Helps West Indies Stun India In Record Chase

As the West Indies chased down 352 in the third and final ODI against India, skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged the team's progress, saying that while several boxes had been ticked, there were still areas that needed fine-tuning. Gill felt India posted a decent total but dew and being four overs behind allowed the opposition to take control at the end. He highlighted fielding lapses, dropped catches, and death bowling as key areas needing improvement.

Shai Hope's Heroic Century

Hope scored an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls as West Indies beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Men in Maroon pulled off their highest successful ODI chase, chasing down 352 to stun India and secure a massive confidence boost. Leading the charge was Shai Hope, who kept wickets for 50 overs, opened the innings, and battled cramps, yet remained unfazed as he guided his side to victory with a brilliant century.

'Fielding needs to be top notch': Gill

"Lot of boxes ticked. There are still some areas that definitely need some fine tuning. Was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control, but being behind four overs with this dew... they took the game away at the end. [On not bringing in Kuldeep earlier for his last two overs] There was some uncertainty around Gurnoor being back or not and Kuldeep is a wicket-taker so wanted a few overs from him for the end. Decently pleased [with the team's progress] but there are still some areas. Fielding is one of them, we dropped a lot of catches. Fielding needs to be top notch. Our death bowling as well needs fine tuning. Sometimes we are not sure if we are attacking or defending. So these are some areas we need to improve in," Gill said after the match.

Consolation Win for West Indies

The West Indies secured a consolation win after India had already clinched the three-match series with victories in the first two games.

KL Rahul (129*), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) powered India to 351/7. In reply, Shai Hope led the chase with a match-winning century, staying till the end to guide the West Indies to victory in 48.2 overs. Amir Jangoo (67) and Keemo Paul (44) also played valuable knocks in the record chase. (ANI)

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