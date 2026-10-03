Three Times, Elon Musk Entered An Industry And Took It Over. Top Tech Expert Says He's Doing It A Fourth Time Right Now.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of America's top tech experts lays out a pattern in Musk's career, payments, cars, and space, and explains artificial intelligence is next, following the same playbook almost nobody sees coming.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk's companies are usually treated as separate stories. tech analyst James Altucher says that when you line them up in order, they tell the same one, three times over. In a new presentation, Altucher argues Musk has a repeatable pattern of walking into an established industry and walking away controlling it, and that he is now running that exact play on artificial intelligence. The reason it matters, he contends, is that the pattern is predictable enough to act on, if you recognize it before everyone else does, which is precisely what he says almost no one is doing right now.

The Pattern Starts With Payments

The first example, Altucher explains, was digital payments. Before Musk, sending money online without a bank sitting in the middle wasn't really possible, and the idea of moving cash instantly from a phone was closer to science fiction than daily life. In the presentation, Altucher notes that PayPal took the digital payment industry "from basically zero to over $100 billion," and that Musk "walked away from that 2001 deal controlling 70% of every payment made on the internet's largest marketplaces."

It was, in Altucher's framing, the first time Musk showed what he does best. He didn't try to build a slightly better version of something that already existed. He entered a space that was barely a space at all, defined what it would become, and captured the overwhelming majority of it before the rest of the market understood what had happened. That, Altucher argues, would become the template for everything that followed.

Then Cars, Then Space

The second example was the automobile. Electric cars, Altucher notes, were once "slow, ugly," and largely unwanted, a niche product with a reputation for dying a few dozen miles from the driveway. Then Musk built Tesla, a car that "beat a Ferrari to 60 mph," and, in Altucher's telling, helped launch the EV market from a few billion dollars into a category worth more than a trillion. Within roughly nine years, he says, Musk "controlled nearly 80% of the entire US EV market," turning an industry most people had written off into one of the most valuable on Earth.

The third was space. For decades, Altucher notes, reaching orbit meant one thing: a government program, using rockets that were built at enormous cost and thrown away after a single flight. Musk took that government-run domain and turned it into a commercial sector worth hundreds of billions of dollars, built around rockets that land and fly again. Today, Altucher argues, Musk "controls more than 80% of everything we launch into orbit," a level of dominance he calls, in the presentation's words, "pure and utter domination." Same pattern, he says, a third time: an industry nobody thought was up for grabs, entered and effectively owned.

Why Altucher Says AI Is the Fourth

Three industries, Altucher argues, and the same outcome each time: Musk enters, and Musk ends up on top. That track record is why he believes Musk's move into artificial intelligence should not be read as another competitor joining a crowded field, but as the opening move of a fourth takeover, run from the same playbook as the first three. As Altucher puts it in the presentation, Musk doesn't want to merely compete in AI. "He wants to control the AI industry from end to end."

The difference this time, Altucher contends, is scale. AI, in his view, is not just another sector but the one he describes as "our generation's railroad, oil, electricity, and internet, all rolled into one industry." If Musk runs his usual play on a prize that large, Altucher argues, the result would dwarf payments, cars, and space combined, which is why he believes this may be the most important move of Musk's entire career, and the one the fewest people are prepared for.

The Piece Most Investors Are Missing

Where the pattern gets interesting, Altucher says, is in how Musk intends to pull it off. He argues that Musk has already assembled most of what a fourth takeover would require, but that the plan hinges on one component Musk did not build himself. In the presentation, Altucher points to a publicly traded company he believes is central to the whole design, one he declines to name, describing it only as the piece Musk needs but chose to source from someone else. For Altucher, the entire value of recognizing the pattern is what it lets you see next: not the companies everyone is already watching, but the overlooked one sitting quietly at the center of the plan.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he traces Musk's history of industry takeovers, explains why he believes artificial intelligence is the next one, and lays out how he would position for it before the pattern becomes obvious to everyone else. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career studying how industries get upended and who ends up controlling them once the dust settles. He is known for identifying the companies at the center of major shifts earlier than most, and for translating what he sees into plain guidance for individual investors who don't spend their days following the markets. His work on tech and the economy reaches a broad national readership.

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