Jostens Announces New Partnership With James Madison University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Official Partnership will Revitalize the University's Ring Program

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of graduation and recognition products, is proud to formally announce its new partnership with James Madison University (JMU). As a trusted, prestigious partner in academic tradition and excellence, the company is honored to collaborate with JMU to build upon the University's historic ring tradition.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with James Madison University as the official provider of their Official Ring Program,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens GM/SVP College and Pro-Sports.“JMU is a campus defined by its unmatched school spirit and a deep sense of community. A college ring is a beautiful, tangible extension of the 'Madison Experience' - a lifelong symbol of what it means to bleed purple and gold. We are thrilled to collaborate with the university to craft these timeless emblems of achievement for generations of Dukes to come.”

Designed in collaboration with JMU's Campus History Committee and University Historian, the Official James Madison University Ring introduces the inaugural JMU Legacy panel, debuting with the Class of 2028. Anchoring the design is the historic Bluestone facade of Wilson Hall overlooking the iconic Quad sidewalks, set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a rising sun symbolizing new beginnings. The panel also honors university tradition with the school's founding year of 1908, a royal crown above "Dukes" recognizing President Samuel Page Duke and the phrase“Forever True” from the official alma mater.

While individual side options continue to capture class-specific highlights, the timeless imagery of the fixed Legacy panel provides a shared sense of history across generations of JMU alumni. Complete with custom metals, stones and degree options, the Official Ring serves as an everlasting emblem of Duke pride and academic achievement.

Craig Short, Associate Vice President of Business Services, stated,“At James Madison University, our traditions are a vital part of what unites the Duke family across generations. Through our collaboration with Jostens, we are proud to offer a refreshed, high-caliber ring program that honors our rich history while creating meaningful new milestones for our students. We look forward to seeing this partnership enrich the JMU community for years to come.”

The Official James Madison University Ring collection launches October 3. With 10 unique styles available, each ring can be customized with custom text as well as various ring top, metal and finish options. The full collection can be viewed and purchased at jostens.com/jmu.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

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James Madison University Official Rings

CONTACT: Peter Lai JOSTENS 952-830-3230...