Millie Bobby Brown's Adorable Birthday Wish For Noah: 'Love You'

A Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Actor Millie Bobby Brown has sent an adorable birthday wish for her 'Stranger Things' co-star and close friend Noah Schnapp. Sharing a cute picture of Noah, Brown wrote,“Happy birthday cutie. I love you for eternity @noahschnapp.” Resharing the same on his Instagram story, Noah added,“Love u moreee.”

A Beloved Off-Screen Bond

The friendship between Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp remains one of the most beloved off-screen bonds to come out of 'Stranger Things'. The co-actors have time and again shared affection for each other on social media.

A History of Heartwarming Exchanges

Earlier in February, Noah Schnapp marked Bobby Brown's birthday, calling her his“superhero twin.” The actor wrote,“Happy birthday to my longest friend. Mil, I'd be lost without you. Here's to so much love and happiness in your Taylor year: Us against the world, my superhero twin, in every universe.”

Back in 2023, when Millie turned 19, he shared a carousel of photos chronicling their friendship through the years. The post included everything from cozy black-and-white shots to candid moments of them eating together, childhood throwbacks with French fries in hand, and even a snapshot of the two asleep next to each other on a plane.

How It All Began

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown quickly became close friends when they met on the set of 'Stranger Things' in 2015. The two instantly bonded while filming the first season of the show. Over the years, their friendship has remained strong, with both describing it as a "family-like" connection. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)