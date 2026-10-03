Kollam: 53-Year-Old Nabbed Near School With 403 Grams Of MDMA! Read On

Kollam: A 53-year-old man landed in police custody for carrying MDMA near a local school. Police arrested Dushyanthan, popularly known as 'Podimon', a resident of Perumpuzha Settlement Unnathi. The Pooyappally police and the Kollam Rural DANSAF team ran a joint check near the Paruthiyar school and caught him with a massive drug stash. They seized exactly 403.940 grams of MDMA from him. Police made this arrest under 'Operation Toofan', a statewide crackdown against the drug mafia. Kollam Rural District Police Chief Shaji Sugunan IPS gave the direct orders for this action.

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Kottarakkara DySP Shareef S formed a special investigation team and ramped up the local checks. Podimon fell into the police net during these intense raids. A big police team caught the accused. The team included Pooyappally Circle Inspector Manoj Mathew, SHO Vishnu G, SIs Hari and Santhosh, ASI Vinod Balakrishnan, Senior Civil Police Officers Bineesh, Melvin, Gokul, and Abhilash, along with the Kollam Rural DANSAF squad. Kollam Rural District Police Chief Shaji Sugunan IPS stated that the police will continue strict action against drug sales and smuggling in the district.

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