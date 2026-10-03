India Defeat Pakistan, Retain Asian Games Cricket Gold Medal - Kashmir Observer
After posting 211 for six on a batting-friendly track, India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls; 7 sixes, 5 fours) from Hasan Nawaz.
Axar Patel was the pick among the bowlers for India with figures of 4-0-29-2.
Earlier in the match, half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51 not out) powered India to a daunting total here at the Korogi Sports Park.
India's women's team had also successfully defended its gold earlier in the mega-event.Read Also Kohli, Gill Centuries Give India 8-wicket Win over West Indies India Crush Afghanistan by 127 Runs, Sweep T20I Series 3-0
Brief scores:ADVERTISEMENT
India 211/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 51 not out; A Minhas 2/25, A Daniyal 2/43)
Pakistan 192/6 in 20 overs (Hasan Nawaz 96; Axar Patel 2/29) by 19 runs.
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