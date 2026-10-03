India Defeat Pakistan, Retain Asian Games Cricket Gold Medal - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs here on Saturday to clinch their second consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games men's cricket event.

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After posting 211 for six on a batting-friendly track, India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls; 7 sixes, 5 fours) from Hasan Nawaz.

Axar Patel was the pick among the bowlers for India with figures of 4-0-29-2.

Earlier in the match, half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51 not out) powered India to a daunting total here at the Korogi Sports Park.

India's women's team had also successfully defended its gold earlier in the mega-event.

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Brief scores:

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India 211/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 51 not out; A Minhas 2/25, A Daniyal 2/43)

Pakistan 192/6 in 20 overs (Hasan Nawaz 96; Axar Patel 2/29) by 19 runs.