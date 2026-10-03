Turkiye Detains 51 Suspects In ISIS Operations Across 16 Provinces
Turkish authorities have detained 51 people in operations targeting the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.
According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, the operations were conducted across 16 provinces.
The suspects were detained in operations carried out in Adana, Adıyaman, Balıkesir, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Düzce, Edirne, Gaziantep, Iğdır, Kayseri, Mardin, Mersin, Nevşehir, Sinop, Şanlıurfa and Zonguldak.
The Interior Ministry said the suspects were found to be members of ISIS, providing financial support to the organization, and promoting its propaganda through social media accounts.
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