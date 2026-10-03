Gazprom Chief Says Europe Records Historic Low Gas Storage Levels
European countries are recording record-low gas storage levels ahead of the upcoming autumn-winter season, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.
According to TASS, Miller said European Union countries were showing“historic record lows” in gas storage levels ahead of what he described as a challenging autumn-winter period.
Gazprom noted that gas reserves in European underground storage facilities remain below previous record-low levels.
As of October 1, European gas storage facilities were 72% full, while the volume of working gas in storage was 11.3 billion cubic meters lower than on the same date last year, according to the company.
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