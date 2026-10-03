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Landslides Cut Off Three Settlements In Russia's Dagestan

Landslides Cut Off Three Settlements In Russia's Dagestan


2026-10-03 03:08:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Transport links with three settlements in Dagestan's Tlyarata district have been disrupted due to landslides and the collapse of a road embankment.

According to Russian media, traffic had been temporarily suspended on the first kilometer of the Landa–Shidib road in the Tlyarata district.

“Motor vehicle traffic on the first kilometer of the Landa–Shidib road in the Tlyarata district has been temporarily closed due to the collapse of the road embankment and rockfalls,” the statement said.

The settlements of Bochoх, Khantakolob and Shidib have been cut off from transport links. Restoration work will begin once the landslide activity has stabilized.

Water levels in rivers rose the previous day due to heavy rainfall.

The first snowfall of the season has also been recorded in mountainous and high-mountain areas of Dagestan.

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AzerNews

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