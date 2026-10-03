NASA Data Shows 34,054 Objects In Earth's Low Orbit

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There are currently 34,054 artificial objects in Earth's low orbit, according to data published by NASA's Orbital Debris Quarterly News.

According to the report, the number has increased by 956 over the past three months.

Of the more than 34,000 tracked objects, around 19,000 are operational and decommissioned spacecraft.

Another 14,900 objects consist of rocket stages and various components that have ended up in space.

The United States currently has the largest number of tracked objects in orbit, with 18,300. Of these, 13,600 are spacecraft, while another 4,700 are rocket stages and debris.

Russia ranks second with 6,575 objects in orbit. Its total has decreased by 11 over the past three months. China ranks third with 5,737 objects, an increase of 104 over the past month.

The United Kingdom follows with 727 objects, France with 649, Japan with 322 and India with 191. The European Space Agency is responsible for another 132 objects.

The remaining countries and organizations account for 1,398 objects in orbit.

However, NASA's statistics do not reflect the actual amount of space debris in Earth's low orbit. Some objects are too small to be tracked, while smaller fragments are far more numerous and can pose a significant danger.

Even a tiny piece of debris traveling at orbital velocity can cause serious damage to a satellite or pose a threat to crewed spacecraft.