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Russian Forces Attack Odesa, Infrastructure Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged," Lysak said.
He noted that details were still being clarified.Read also: Russian forces attack civilian vessel in Odesa region port, killing one and injuring three others
As reported, Russian forces attacked a civilian cargo ship flying the Liberian flag in a port of the Odesa region. One crew member was killed and three were injured.
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