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Russian Forces Attack Odesa, Infrastructure Damaged

Russian Forces Attack Odesa, Infrastructure Damaged


2026-10-03 03:08:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged," Lysak said.

He noted that details were still being clarified.

Read also: Russian forces attack civilian vessel in Odesa region port, killing one and injuring three others

As reported, Russian forces attacked a civilian cargo ship flying the Liberian flag in a port of the Odesa region. One crew member was killed and three were injured.

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