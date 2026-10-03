PTI Sets Out Long March Plan As Sohail Afridi To Lead From Southern Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai said in Peshawar that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi will lead the PTI long march from the southern districts on October 4, while all caravans will converge in Swabi, where the chief minister will announce the future course of action.

According to Shaukat Yousafzai, the southern region's caravan will leave Peshawar for Swabi at 11am on October 7, while the Malakand Division caravan, led by Junaid Akbar Khan, will depart from Chakdara on October 8.

He said caravans from Shangla, Kohistan and other parts of Hazara Division will reach Swabi via the CPEC route, while caravans from Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Mohmand and Malakand Division will also join the main caravan on October 8.

Shaukat Yousafzai said preparations for the October 4 long march have been completed on a large scale, adding that arrangements for transportation, food and other necessities are several times better than before.

Also Read: Land dispute leaves three dead in Swat's Saidu Sharif

He said the long march will remain peaceful and urged workers not to carry any weapons, slingshots, sticks or stones. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Junaid Akbar Khan have also directed workers to remain peaceful.

The provincial information secretary said,“We are political people and our struggle is constitutional.” He urged the government to implement court decisions.

He claimed that the Supreme Court had ordered Imran Khan's transfer to Shifa Hospital, while the Islamabad High Court had ordered the removal of restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan. However, he alleged that the government was not implementing the court orders.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the long march would not be postponed until their constitutional demands are accepted and Imran Khan's sisters are released.“The ball is in the government's court; the government has to make the decision,” he said.

He said that given the challenges facing the country, the government would have to show flexibility.“Terrorism is a major issue, and blaming the province for it is unfair. The federal government must sit with the province and formulate a policy to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

Shaukat Yousafzai said there would be no outcome from a blame game over terrorism. He said governor's rule or an emergency was not a solution to the problems, adding that if any such step was taken in the province, the entire nation would suffer the consequences.

He further said the government should“come to its senses,” while many federal ministers were“adding fuel to the fire.”