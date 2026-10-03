Prime Minister Field Visits Cover 183 Sites In 2 Years, Interventions Completed At 125 - Report

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan inspected 183 sites across the Kingdom over the past two years, with follow-up interventions completed at 125 locations and work underway at 58 others, according to a Prime Ministry report published on Saturday.

The field visits covered all governorates, 46 municipalities, 37 districts and five sub-districts, with interventions targeting the health, education, social, service, productive, tourism and youth sectors.

According to the report, the interventions followed direct engagement with citizens during the visits to assess their needs and priorities, as well as feedback received through MPs, governors, administrative leaders and municipal councils.

In the health sector, remedial projects covered 15 hospitals and 26 health centres, collectively serving more than 6.5 million citizens across the Kingdom.

In the education sector, projects included the construction and rehabilitation of 31 schools, benefiting more than 23,000 students.

The report also highlighted support and facilities provided to 33 factories and other establishments involved in agricultural and industrial production, benefiting more than 27,000 workers across several governorates.

Eight vocational and technical training centres and institutes were also upgraded, serving around 4,000 young men and women.

The visits covered 19 tourism sites that attract more than 162,000 visitors annually.

Key projects included the Dead Sea tourist beach and corniche, the Jerash Eco-Tourism Village, Azraq Wetland Reserve, development projects at tourist, historical and environmental sites in the eastern region, and Afra Hot Springs in Tafileh.

In the services and public spaces sector, the report highlighted the establishment of Al Nashama and Mafraq parks, as well as the rehabilitation of Al Jundi Park in Zarqa, Huttein Camp Park in Ruseifa District and Baqaa Camp Park in Ain Al Basha District.

The projects are aimed at improving quality of life and providing recreational spaces for more than 1.91 million citizens.

Work is also underway to establish additional public parks in several governorates, with most projects scheduled for completion in 2027, according to the report.

In the youth sector, the visits and support initiatives covered 16 youth centres and sports clubs, benefiting more than 262,000 young men and women, in addition to Al Hussein Youth City, which receives more than two million visitors annually.

The prime minister also visited 35 social care centres, societies, institutions and facilities, with support provided for their programmes and efforts to expand services benefiting nearly 236,000 citizens.