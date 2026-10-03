Jordanian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia To Boost Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – A Jordanian parliamentary delegation led by Head of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee MP Abdulbasit Al-Kabariti is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official invitation from the Saudi Shura Council to discuss enhancing parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries and exchange views on several issues of common interest.

The visit comes within the framework of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ongoing cooperation and coordination they witness, given the attention and patronage these relations enjoy from His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the keenness of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to enhance the cooperation process between the two countries.

The delegation includes the Vice Head of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee and Head of the Parliamentary Transport and Public Services Committee, Ayman Al-Badadwa, and MPs Ibrahim Al-Jbour, Mohammad Al-Mahamid, Faleha Al-Sbaitan, Ayman Abu Al-Rub, and Tareq Bani Hani.

The visit aims to enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy and expand areas of cooperation and coordination between the Jordanian Lower House of Parliament and the Saudi Shura Council, contributing to consolidating relations between the two countries and serving the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

//Petra// AF