Amman Chamber Of Industry Announces Preliminary Election Results

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Head of the Amman Chamber of Industry elections committee Mutaz Al-Shawareb announced the preliminary results of the chamber's elections held Saturday.

According to Al-Shawareb, the following won the elections supervised by the Independent Election Commission (IEC): Fathi Al-Jaghbir, Dima Sukhtian, Raed Al-Takrouri, Fawaz Al-Shaka'a, Ahed Al-Rajabi, Saad Yaseen, Iyad Abu Haltam, Ahmad Al-Khudari, and Majdi Al-Hashlamoun.

Voter turnout in the elections reached 53.38%, with 640 voters casting ballots out of 1,199 eligible voters.

The Amman Chamber of Industry, established in 1962, currently has about 8,600 industrial establishments in its membership, employing 159,000 workers, with capital reaching about JD5 billion.

The elections of the Irbid and Zarqa chambers of industry had already been decided by acclamation, as only nine candidates the number that forms the board of directors ran in each chamber.

In the Irbid Chamber of Industry, Hani Abu Hassan, Hussein Al-Daraiseh, Nidal Al-Hasi, Amin Al-Ramahi, Khalid Al-Kharashqa, Mamoun Halawa, Mamoun Khader, Mohammad Oweis, and Mazen Al-Rammah won by acclamation.

In the Zarqa Chamber of Industry, Fares Hammoudeh, Hussein Al-Hawatmeh, Amjad Al-Basha, Wissam Sidr, Amer Al-Dmour, Dina Jack Khayyat, Ali Hassan, Ayman Al-Masri, and Ghassan Al-Kilani won by acclamation.

The elections of the 10 industrial sectors under the umbrella of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) were also decided by acclamation, with Mohammad Al-Abbasi winning for packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies; Ahmad Al-Biss for chemicals and cosmetics; Alaa Abu Soufah for construction; Ihab Qaderi for leather and textiles; and Fadi Al-Atrash for therapeutic and medical supplies.

Alaa Abu Khazneh won by acclamation for the plastics and rubber industries sector; Mohammad Al-Jitan for food, supply, agriculture, and livestock; Mohammad Al-Haj Hassan for engineering, electrical, and information technology; Ibrahim Al-Jazi for mining; and Taher Khaled for wood and furniture.

The Jordan Chamber of Industry's board of directors consists of 19 members: four from Amman industry, three from Irbid industry, and three from Zarqa industry, in addition to the winners from the 10 industrial sectors, plus a member chosen by the board to represent the handicraft sector.

//Petra// AF