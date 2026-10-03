JHCO, Jordanian Relief Campaign Open Obstetrics And Gynecology Clinic In Gaza's Khan Younis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordanian Relief Campaign, opened a specialized obstetrics and gynecology clinic inside the Yas Medical Center in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, as part of ongoing Jordanian efforts to support the health sector and enhance medical services provided to the Strip.

According to a statement by the organization on Saturday, the clinic was opened after completing its equipping with the necessary medical devices and equipment to provide examination, diagnosis, and follow-up services for women and pregnant women and to contribute to meeting the growing needs for women's health care services.

The organization affirmed that the opening of the clinic comes within its approach to enhancing the capacity of health facilities operating inside the Strip and supporting the continuity of medical service provision, especially in specialties witnessing growing demand, foremost among them women's health.

The clinic includes an ultrasound device equipped with specialized probes, including a probe for cardiac and arterial function examinations, another for abdominal imaging and organ diagnosis with 3D and 4D techniques, in addition to a probe for obstetrics and gynecology examinations and early pregnancy follow-up.

The opening of the clinic extends the health interventions implemented by the organization and the Jordanian Relief Campaign since the beginning of the crisis, represented by holding free medical days and providing medicines and medical supplies to hospitals, along with their ongoing humanitarian programs in the food security, water, shelter, and education sectors.

//Petra// AF