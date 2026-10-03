JEA Holds Seminar On Amman's 2025 Planning And Zoning Regulation No. 81

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Architectural Engineering Division of the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), through its Urban Planning and Design Committee, held a seminar on Saturday to review Regulation No. 81 of 2025 on Planning and Zoning within Greater Amman Municipality Boundaries and evaluate its impact on the capital's urban environment.

The seminar, held at the Professional Associations Complex, brought together urban planning experts, engineering consulting firms, and public and private sector specialists to develop recommendations for effective implementation.

JEA Architectural Engineering Division Head Imad Al-Dabbas noted that the association participated in drafting the legislation, emphasizing that urban planning and design serve as strategic tools to create a sustainable city capable of managing demographic and economic growth. He highlighted that the regulation clearly defines neighborhoods, districts, and city levels while integrating public participation into local planning decisions.

Adel Al-Suhaiba, Deputy City Manager for Planning and Economic Development at Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), explained that the regulation was enacted to address emergent urban challenges and transition the municipality toward proactive, forward-looking planning.

Engineers Offices Association Head Issa Hamdan stated that the new framework aligns local design practices with international standards, while Urban Planning and Design Committee Chair Khaled Al-Momani noted that the regulation which took effect earlier this year establishes a three-tier framework comprising master plans, district plans, and detailed neighborhood plans.

The seminar featured discussions by engineering experts on the legal governance of the regulation, urban growth steering mechanisms, operational implementation efficiency, and participatory planning frameworks.

//Petra// AF