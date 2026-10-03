Ten Years And More Than 2,000 Homes: Award Winning Firm Interior Diary Marks A Decade Of Interior Design In Singapore

MENAFN - GetNews)"HDB Living Room Interior Design by Interior Diary"Interior Diary, a Singapore interior design and renovation firm founded in 2016, has completed more than 2,000 home renovation projects in ten years. The firm is CaseTrust-accredited, an HDB-licensed renovation contractor and bizSAFE Level 3 certified, and received the ASIA Excellence Awards in 2021 and 2022. It covers HDB, condo and landed homes with itemised quotes and a Japandi and wabi-sabi signature style. Free quotes via WhatsApp at +65 8228 5201.

SINGAPORE - 3rd October, 2026 - Interior Diary, a Singapore interior design and renovation firm founded in 2016, has completed more than 2,000 home renovation projects in its first ten years. The firm works from Pek Chuan Building on Lavender Street and serves homeowners and businesses across the island.

Standards checked by others, not just claimed. Interior Diary is CaseTrust-accredited, which protects homeowners' deposits and gives them a formal dispute process. It is an HDB-licensed renovation contractor (licence HB-07-5320A) and holds bizSAFE Level 3 certification for workplace safety. The firm received the ASIA Excellence Awards in 2021 and 2022, and its projects appeared in Lookbox Living magazine between 2017 and 2019.

Every quote is itemised. What the firm quotes is what the homeowner pays, with no add-ons later. Customers often mention detailed cost breakdowns, regular progress updates and honest advice with no pressure to spend more.

Interior Diary's services cover:



HDB renovation for BTO and resale flats, from 2-room Flexi to 5-room

Condo renovation for new launch and resale units, including MCST approval

Landed home renovation, with one team coordinating every trade Commercial renovation for offices, gyms and kindergartens

The firm's signature style blends Japandi's clean lines with wabi-sabi's warmth and natural texture. Homeowners can also choose other directions, from farmhouse to curved pastel designs, as seen in the project gallery.

Each project follows the same five steps: a free consultation and itemised quote, a design proposal, permit or MCST paperwork, the renovation works, and handover backed by a workmanship warranty. Most HDB renovations take 8 to 12 weeks, depending on scope.

"We started in 2016 to help homeowners renovate without the worry. Even after ten years, that still means an itemised quote, clear updates and a team that handles the paperwork. Good design should make a home calm to live in, and the renovation should feel calm too," said Steven Loh, Creative Director, Interior Diary.

Interior Diary is at 116 Lavender Street, #01-04 Pek Chuan Building, Singapore 338730. It is a 5-minute walk from Bendemeer MRT (DT23) and 10 minutes from Lavender MRT (EW11). The studio is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 8pm, with Sundays and public holidays by appointment. Free consultations can be booked via WhatsApp at +65 8228 5201 or at rel="nofollow" href="free-renovation-quote-contact-us/" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" co.

About Interior Diary

Interior Diary is a Singapore interior design and renovation firm founded in 2016. It has completed more than 2,000 home renovation projects across HDB flats, condominiums and landed homes, as well as commercial spaces. The firm is CaseTrust-accredited, an HDB-licensed renovation contractor (HB-07-5320A) and bizSAFE Level 3 certified. Its signature style blends Japandi and wabi-sabi design.

CaseTrust is a scheme of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE). bizSAFE is a programme of the Workplace Safety and Health Council.