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Dr. Shreekant Patil Leads Illuminate 2026, E-Cell IIT Bombay, Startup Workshop For 120 Students At MET Bhujbal College, Nashik
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The E-Cell of MET Bhujbal BTech College, Nashik, hosted an intensive one-day Illuminate 2026 bootcamp on 1 October 2026, from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM. The workshop was conducted by Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng, Startup India mentor at E-Cell IIT Bombay for initiatives such as Eureka, NEC and Illuminate 2026. A total of 120 students participated.
The day began with an awareness session on I-STEM, the national research facilities platform, for which Dr. Shreekant Patil serves as Brand Ambassador for college faculty and researchers. Principal Dr. Narkhede welcomed him in his address and felicitated him on behalf of the institute.
The bootcamp took students through the full startup journey in a hands-on format. It opened with an introduction to entrepreneurship, covering the core definitions of startups and entrepreneurship and why they matter today. Students were then organised into collaborative groups for the tasks that followed, and used brainstorming exercises to stimulate creative problem-solving and identify real problems worth solving. The session went on to the Business Model Canvas (BMC), where participants learned its key components and how to fill them out, before moving to revenue and cost modelling to understand how a startup earns and spends. A segment on finance for entrepreneurs helped students assess financial viability and learn the principles of startup planning. Students then built proofs of concept and validated their ideas through iteration in the MVP and prototyping session, and the day closed with a pitching round in which teams presented their ideas and refined them through feedback in a Q&A session.
Drawing on over 30 years of industry experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil used real-world examples and MCQs to gauge student understanding. He also explained the startup ecosystem and the role of its key stakeholders, keeping the full-day session highly interactive.
Every participant receives an official certificate of participation issued by E-Cell, IIT Bombay, along with an exclusive startup kit and learning materials. The programme also gives students the chance to interact directly with founders, industry experts and peer networks, helping them build connections that support their entrepreneurial journey.
The workshop aims to build a strong startup ecosystem on campus and encourage students to consider entrepreneurship as a career path. Mr. Patil has mentored with IIT Bombay since 2022 and is an official startup mentor with Startup India, a Government of India initiative.
About Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng
Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng., is the founder of PARENTNashik (100% export to Europe) and a Chartered Engineer with over 30 years of industrial experience. He is Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, and Vice President at IBSEA, GFID and MSMECCII. He is an official mentor with Government of India initiatives including BHASKAR, Startup India, BIRAC, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. He is also a Technical Committee Member at BIS, an NSDC Master Trainer, an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, and a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. His international associations include the United Nations, UNESCO, IFC (World Bank Group) and the European Commission. Dr. Shreekant Patil's mission is to promote research, innovation and development in academia and self-employment by fostering startups, empowering entrepreneurs and women, and helping them access government schemes and funding. He also works to build exporters and supply chains, driving capacity building through ZED and Lean MSME certifications, BIS-ISI standards and Chartered Engineer certifications. Through this work, he aims to make a small but meaningful contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
About E-Cell IIT Bombay
E-Cell IIT Bombay supports budding entrepreneurs through dynamic workshops, speaker sessions, business plan competitions, personalised mentorship, funding opportunities and a strong network.
The day began with an awareness session on I-STEM, the national research facilities platform, for which Dr. Shreekant Patil serves as Brand Ambassador for college faculty and researchers. Principal Dr. Narkhede welcomed him in his address and felicitated him on behalf of the institute.
The bootcamp took students through the full startup journey in a hands-on format. It opened with an introduction to entrepreneurship, covering the core definitions of startups and entrepreneurship and why they matter today. Students were then organised into collaborative groups for the tasks that followed, and used brainstorming exercises to stimulate creative problem-solving and identify real problems worth solving. The session went on to the Business Model Canvas (BMC), where participants learned its key components and how to fill them out, before moving to revenue and cost modelling to understand how a startup earns and spends. A segment on finance for entrepreneurs helped students assess financial viability and learn the principles of startup planning. Students then built proofs of concept and validated their ideas through iteration in the MVP and prototyping session, and the day closed with a pitching round in which teams presented their ideas and refined them through feedback in a Q&A session.
Drawing on over 30 years of industry experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil used real-world examples and MCQs to gauge student understanding. He also explained the startup ecosystem and the role of its key stakeholders, keeping the full-day session highly interactive.
Every participant receives an official certificate of participation issued by E-Cell, IIT Bombay, along with an exclusive startup kit and learning materials. The programme also gives students the chance to interact directly with founders, industry experts and peer networks, helping them build connections that support their entrepreneurial journey.
The workshop aims to build a strong startup ecosystem on campus and encourage students to consider entrepreneurship as a career path. Mr. Patil has mentored with IIT Bombay since 2022 and is an official startup mentor with Startup India, a Government of India initiative.
About Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng
Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng., is the founder of PARENTNashik (100% export to Europe) and a Chartered Engineer with over 30 years of industrial experience. He is Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, and Vice President at IBSEA, GFID and MSMECCII. He is an official mentor with Government of India initiatives including BHASKAR, Startup India, BIRAC, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. He is also a Technical Committee Member at BIS, an NSDC Master Trainer, an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, and a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. His international associations include the United Nations, UNESCO, IFC (World Bank Group) and the European Commission. Dr. Shreekant Patil's mission is to promote research, innovation and development in academia and self-employment by fostering startups, empowering entrepreneurs and women, and helping them access government schemes and funding. He also works to build exporters and supply chains, driving capacity building through ZED and Lean MSME certifications, BIS-ISI standards and Chartered Engineer certifications. Through this work, he aims to make a small but meaningful contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
About E-Cell IIT Bombay
E-Cell IIT Bombay supports budding entrepreneurs through dynamic workshops, speaker sessions, business plan competitions, personalised mentorship, funding opportunities and a strong network.
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