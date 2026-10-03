International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Mourns Loss Of Uganda Red Cross Humanitarian In Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Ebola Response

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The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is deeply saddened by the death of Ismael Mulindwa, an ambulance driver with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS).

Ismael was deployed to support the Ebola response in Aru, Ituri Province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) when he was seriously injured in an attack while carrying out his humanitarian duties on 17 August 2026. Despite receiving specialised medical treatment and initially making good progress in his recovery, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away on 1 October 2026.

We extend our deepest condolences to Ismael's family, loved ones and colleagues at the Uganda Red Cross Society and stand in solidarity with them at this difficult time.

Ismael's death is a tragic reminder of the risks Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers face while assisting communities in difficult and dangerous environments.

Attacks against humanitarian workers are unacceptable. We strongly condemn violence against Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers and call for their protection and respect as they serve communities in need.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).