Process Street Named To 2026 Capterra Shortlist And Software Advice Frontrunners For Workflow Management Software

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two 2026 reports built from verified user reviews include Process Street, workflow management software for small and mid-sized operations teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Process Street, the compliance operations platform used by more than 3,000 companies, has been named to the 2026 Capterra Shortlist for Workflow Management Software and to the Software Advice FrontRunners 2026 report for Workflow Management Software. Both reports are drawn from verified user reviews, which gives operations teams at small and mid-sized businesses comparing workflow management software an independent, review-based signal alongside vendor claims.

Key facts

- Capterra Shortlist 2026, Workflow Management Software: Process Street is included. Report:

- Software Advice FrontRunners 2026, Workflow Management Software: Process Street is named a FrontRunner. Report: #frontrunners

- Process Street holds a 4.7 average rating from 652 verified user reviews on Capterra.

- Process Street is workflow management software that turns recurring procedures into no-code workflows with tasks, forms, approvals, conditional logic and an audit trail.

What is the Capterra Shortlist?

In Capterra's own words, the Capterra Shortlist "charts the highest-rated and most popular software products." It "mathematically combines two key dimensions: a ratings score and a popularity score" under a published scoring methodology.

What are Software Advice FrontRunners?

Software Advice describes its Workflow Management Software FrontRunners report as one that "highlights workflow tools with the highest user ratings." Like the Capterra Shortlist, it reflects user reviews, not analyst opinion.

What should small-business operations teams look for in workflow management software?

Operations teams at small and mid-sized businesses run the same work every week: onboarding a hire, closing the month, approving a purchase, checking a site or a vendor. The trouble starts when each of those lives in one person's head or a spreadsheet. Process Street turns a written procedure into a workflow that assigns tasks, collects data through forms, routes approvals and branches with conditional logic, so the work runs the same way no matter who picks it up. Automations, triggers and scheduled runs start recurring workflows on time, and Projects give managers live visibility into where each one stands. Every task, approval and change is recorded in an audit trail. Policies and SOPs sit alongside the workflows with version history, approvals and role-based access. Process Street has 5,000+ integrations, so workflows connect to the tools teams already use.

"Small operations teams don't need another tool to babysit. They need the work to happen the same way when the person who usually does it is out," said Vinay Patankar, CEO and co-founder of Process Street. "Workflow management software earns its place on an ordinary week, when the onboarding runs itself and the approval doesn't sit in someone's inbox. These lists come from the people doing that work, which is why they matter to us."

Who is Process Street for?

Operations, HR, finance and compliance teams at small and mid-sized companies that run recurring work and need it done consistently without a heavy implementation. Process Street offers a Startup plan, and its Pro plan starts with a 14-day free trial, no credit card required.

Report disclaimers

The Capterra Shortlist report constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Capterra or its affiliates.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Process Street

Process Street is a compliance operations platform that turns policies and procedures into automated, auditable workflows. It gives teams one no-code system for SOPs, compliance checklists and audit trails, so mistakes are reduced, risk is controlled and operations grow without chaos. More than 3,000 companies use Process Street across finance, healthcare, technology and government, including Salesforce, Slack, the Government of Canada, Colliers and Betterment. The company is headquartered at 315 Montgomery Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, CA 94104. Learn more at

Vinay Patankar

Process Street

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Process Street Named to 2026 Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners for Workflow Management Software News Provided By Process Street October 03, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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