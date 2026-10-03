Xoomi Go Launches In Dubai With 5% Commission Model To Shake Up The Food Delivery Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Xoomi Go launches in Dubai with a flat 5% merchant commission, transparent delivery pricing and a new approach to food and retail delivery.

- Fahad Javaid, Founder – Xoomi GoDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xoomi Dubai's delivery app Xoomi Go Launches in Dubai to Disrupt Food Delivery Market with Revolutionary 5% Commission CapBacked by a massive regional investment, the new platform introduces a structural flat-rate commission for restaurants and guarantees zero surge pricing for consumers to challenge legacy aggregators.A major shakeup is hitting the Middle East's most lucrative digital marketplace. Xoomi Go, a powerful new tech platform, has officially announced its launch in Dubai today, aiming to directly challenge the delivery oligopoly long dominated by Talabat, Noon, Deliveroo, and Careem. Backed by substantial regional capital, Xoomi Go enters the market with an aggressive, merchant-first model designed to fundamentally rewrite the unit economics of the UAE's food and beverage (F&B) ecosystem.As delivery platforms face mounting scrutiny over high merchant fees and dynamic surge pricing, Xoomi Go is executing a disruptive operational strategy that tackles the primary pain points of restaurants, consumers, and riders alike.Disrupting Dubai's Delivery EconomicsUnlike traditional aggregators that charge merchants standard commission rates ranging from 15% to 35%, Xoomi Go is introducing a strict, flat 5% commission cap across all food, grocery, and e-commerce partners. This structural shift allows local restaurant operators to protect their profit margins and pass savings back to their customer base.For consumers, Xoomi Go eliminates unpredictable delivery costs by guaranteeing a strict no-surge pricing model. Delivery fees remain entirely fixed, even during severe weather events, peak weekend rush hours, or late-night operations, providing transparency in a city accustomed to paying premium subscription fees for reliable service.A Sustainable Fleet InfrastructureAddressing industry-wide fleet retention and driver welfare concerns, Xoomi Go bypasses traditional third-party agency models. The platform is launching a direct-equity fleet model, providing its riders with comprehensive healthcare benefits, direct employment protection, and a performance-based micro-equity program tied directly to Xoomi Go's regional transaction volume growth."Dubai's F&B sector is one of the most vibrant in the world, but the current delivery model is unsustainable for independent restaurants and unfair to consumers," said owner Fahad Javaid at Xoomi Go. "We are not here to just build another application. Xoomi Go is a infrastructure partner built to redistribute value back to the merchants who cook the food, the drivers who deliver it, and the consumers who order it."Operational FootprintXoomi Go's initial logistics rollout covers high-density, high-volume operational zones across the emirate, including Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Driven by proprietary, zone-specific AI routing technology, the platform optimizes driver networks to compete directly with 15-minute quick-commerce services while maintaining operational stability during high-volume peak periods.The Xoomi Go application is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for users across Dubai.About Xoomi GoXoomi Go is a next-generation logistics and delivery technology platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Founded in 2026, the company is built on the principles of equitable unit economics, absolute pricing transparency, and sustainable fleet welfare. By capping merchant commissions at a flat 5% and eliminating consumer surge pricing, Xoomi Go is building a more balanced digital marketplace for the modern Middle East.Media Contact. Contact Name: Mohammad KhaifXoomiDubai...

Mohammad Khaif

Xoomi Dubai

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Xoomi Go Launches in Dubai with 5% Commission Model to Shake Up the Food Delivery Market News Provided By Xoomi Dubai October 03, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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