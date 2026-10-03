2026 Dialogue In The New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange For Young Media Professionals Held In Hanoi

NANNING, CHINA, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the morning of September 29, the“Celebrating China's National Day and Enduring Vietnam-China Friendship” - 2026 Dialogue in the New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange for Young Media Professionals was held at the China Cultural Center in Hanoi, Vietnam. Young media professionals, youth representatives, and guests from various sectors in China and Vietnam gathered for youth sharing sessions, roundtable discussions, a visual exhibition, intangible cultural heritage displays, and the launch of a micro-documentary, exchanging ideas and stories while exploring new avenues for youth exchange and cooperation between the two countries.

Liu Yunwei, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Viet Nam; Liu Kun, Editor-in-Chief of Guangxi Daily; and Do Ngoc Ha, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Quang Ninh Newspaper and Radio & Television, attended the event and delivered remarks. Representatives from Vietnamese institutions and media organizations, including the Vietnam-China Friendship Association, VTC News under Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Hai Phong Newspaper and Radio and Television, Quang Ninh Newspaper and Radio & Television, and The World and Vietnam Report, also attended.

The exchange was held under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Viet Nam, the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province. It was hosted by Guangxi Daily Media Group, Nanfang Media Group, and the China Cultural Center in Hanoi, and jointly organized by the Guangxi International Communication Center and the South International Communication Center.

In April 2025, the inaugural Dialogue in the New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange for Young Media Professionals was held via a live link between Hanoi and Nanning. Since then, the two sides have continued to cooperate through joint reporting, content co-creation, and personnel exchanges. In September this year, the exchange was selected as a case in the International Communication Capacity Building category of the 6th China Newspaper Industry Innovation and Development Cases.

In April this year, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China, and To Lam, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam, jointly met with young representatives from the two countries, encouraging them to support each other and bring renewed youthful vitality to the longstanding China-Vietnam friendship of“comrades plus brothers.”

During the youth sharing session, representatives from different fields drew on their personal experiences and professional practices to share stories of China-Vietnam exchanges. Vu Minh Anh, a Vietnamese teacher at Guangxi Arts University, spoke about coming to China from Vietnam at the age of 11 to study and later becoming a university teacher in Guangxi. Zhou Weiwei, Chairman of Guangxi Nanning Clover Culture Communication Co., Ltd., discussed animation and artificial intelligence, sharing how new technologies are opening up new possibilities for young people to express themselves and create content.

During the roundtable discussion, young media professionals from China and Vietnam exchanged views under the theme“Comrades Plus Brothers, Hand in Hand Toward the Future.” Su Jinmin, Director of the International Communication Department of the Guangxi International Communication Center; Ouyang Yan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the South International Communication Center; Nguyen Thi Mai Thuy, a reporter with Vietnam Times; and Pham Thuy Hang, Director of the External Political Affairs Department at The World and Vietnam Report, shared perspectives on telling stories of China-Vietnam friendship based on their reporting experience and communication practices.

Zhang Can, Professor at the Music College of Guangxi Arts University; Cam Lai, Deputy Director of the Podcast Department of VTC News under Voice of Vietnam and director of the micro-documentary China-Vietnam Twin City Stories: Being Guests in Each Other's Homes; Zhou Weiwei, Chairman of Guangxi Nanning Clover Culture Communication Co., Ltd.; Hoang Thu Quynh, a reporter with the Current Affairs Department of Quang Ninh Newspaper and Radio & Television; and other guests also discussed the theme“Mutual Learning Among Civilizations, Win-Win Cooperation,” extending the conversation to emerging media formats including artificial intelligence, short-form video, and podcasts.

The China-Vietnam co-produced micro-documentary China-Vietnam Twin City Stories: Being Guests in Each Other's Homes, jointly produced by Guangxi Daily (Guangxi International Communication Center) and Voice of Vietnam, was also launched at the event, further expanding cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese media in joint reporting and content creation.

The event also featured the“Splendid Guangdong and Guangxi: Mountains and Seas Shining Together” visual exhibition. A total of 80 selected images were presented in two sections,“Guangdong: Better with Time” and“Guangxi: A Land Like a Song,” showcasing the development, cultural heritage, and openness of the Lingnan region through landscapes, communities, technology, and culture.

The Guangxi intangible cultural heritage exhibition area featured distinctive cultural products including Zhuang brocade and embroidered balls. Tan Sujuan, a representative inheritor of the Maonan flower bamboo hat weaving technique; Li Fengzhen, an inheritor of traditional Yao clothing; and Wang Xiufen, a representative inheritor of the Jingxi embroidered ball-making technique, demonstrated traditional craftsmanship on site. Specialty products including jasmine tea from Hengzhou and products from the Guilin Osmanthus Commune were also presented.

The“Guangdong Goods, Global Reach” exhibition area featured about 40 well-known, high-quality products from Guangdong, spanning intangible cultural heritage-inspired creative products, food and tea beverages, and intelligent manufacturing, presenting the diverse appeal of Lingnan culture through a range of cultural and everyday-life settings.

Through youth dialogue, media cooperation, visual exhibitions, and intangible cultural heritage experiences, the exchange further diversified channels of engagement among young media professionals from China and Vietnam and promoted deeper cooperation in content co-creation, media communication, and people-to-people exchanges.

For more information, please watch the video:

Su Jinmin

Guangxi International Communication Center

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