ROX Capital Group Launches Gulf Energy Storage Platform For The UAE And Oman

Middle East

Rox

Platform will identify, develop and deploy battery & long-duration energy-storage technologies, while exploring local assembly and manufacturing opportunities.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROX Capital Group, a UAE based firm that builds and invests in real assets, today announced the launch of the ROX Gulf Energy Storage Platform. The platform will identify and bring together energy storage technologies for utility-scale and commercial projects in the UAE and Oman, while evaluating opportunities for regional assembly and manufacturing.The platform will assess a range of storage technologies, including:.Battery chemistries such as vanadium redox flow, lithium iron phosphate and sodium-ion batteries..Long-duration storage technologies such as CO2 batteries, gravity-based storage, compressed-air energy storage and thermal storage.ROX plans to establish regional partnerships with a select group of technology leaders in each category. Partners will be selected based on a demonstrated global track record of deploying high capacity, utility-scale energy storage projects; proven capability in long duration storage where relevant; financial and operational capacity to support major projects; and ownership or control of the core intellectual property underpinning their technology.ROX will prioritize companies with bankable systems, established manufacturing capabilities and the ability to provide long-term technical support, performance assurances and warranties. Together, ROX and its partners will pursue upcoming energy storage tenders and assess local assembly or manufacturing opportunities where the commercial case is compelling.“The Gulf is building some of the world's largest solar projects. The next challenge is ensuring that clean power remains available after sunset and during periods of peak demand” said Robin Antony, Founder of ROX Capital Group.“No single technology will meet every requirement. We are building a platform that matches the right technology to the needs of each project and, where viable, supports the development of local manufacturing capability.”“Lithium-ion batteries have transformed energy storage and will remain an important part of the solution,” Antony added.“However, the Gulf's climate, load profile and energy-security priorities create a need for a broader portfolio of technologies. High summer temperatures can increase cooling requirements, while solar-heavy systems require storage over longer periods after dark. We see an important role for technologies including vanadium flow batteries, CO2 batteries, gravity-based storage and thermal storage alongside lithium-ion solutions.”The platform is connected to ROX's flagship initiative to retrofit an existing UAE tower as a net-zero skyscraper. ROX intends for the project to demonstrate how building-integrated energy storage can support lower carbon buildings and more resilient urban energy systems in the region.ROX will contribute local market knowledge, project development capabilities, stakeholder relationships and capital alignment. Technology partners will contribute proven systems, technical expertise and manufacturing know-how. Technology companies interested in joining the ROX Gulf Energy Storage Platform can contact ROX at...About ROX Capital GroupROX Capital Group builds and invests in the physical assets that underpin modern life: energy, food and water, infrastructure, minerals and defense. ROX aims to protect and grow wealth in harmony with nature. Learn more at

Robin Antony

Rox Capital Group

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ROX Capital Group Launches Gulf Energy Storage Platform for the UAE and Oman News Provided By Rox Capital Group October 03, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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