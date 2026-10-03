A Season of MICHELIN-Starred Culinary Journey Through The Seasons at Our Living Island

- Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

HADAHAA, MALDIVES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of its inaugural Masters of Food & Wine event held in July 2026, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa unveils the Masters of Food & Wine Series, a season-long celebration of world-class gastronomy that will welcome six internationally acclaimed MICHELIN-starred chefs to Our Living Island from October 2026 through April 2027.

More than a collection of guest chef dinners, the series is conceived as a culinary journey through the celebrations and rhythms of the season, where each chapter is inspired by a meaningful moment of the year, from Chinese Golden Week and the festive season to New Year celebrations and Easter by the sea.

For one exceptional season, guests will embark on six exclusive culinary chapters, each led by a distinguished chef making a rare appearance in the Maldives. From Cantonese mastery and Tuscan traditions to contemporary European innovation and French artistry, every experience offers a unique expression of culture, craftsmanship and culinary excellence.

Set against the pristine natural surroundings of Hadahaa, each chef will present a bespoke dining experience inspired by their culinary heritage while drawing from the rich bounty of the Maldives, creating a dialogue between world-class gastronomy and the extraordinary ecosystem that defines Our Living Island.

“The Masters of Food & Wine Series reflects our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with culture, craftsmanship and nature. Following the remarkable success of our inaugural event, we are delighted to evolve the concept into a season-long journey that brings some of the world's most celebrated culinary talents to Hadahaa,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa.

A Culinary Journey Through the Seasons

For the first time in the Maldives, six celebrated chefs from across Europe and Asia will make their first appearance in the Maldives at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, each bringing a distinctive culinary perspective shaped by their heritage, expertise and passion. Together, they will create an extraordinary season celebrating culture, craftsmanship and the world's most treasured ingredient: nature.

ONE SHARED PHILOSOPHY

Inspired by Nature. Driven by Passion.

Though their journeys span different continents, cultures and culinary traditions, all six chefs share a common philosophy.

A belief that exceptional cuisine begins with exceptional ingredients. Throughout the season, each chef will draw inspiration from the natural bounty surrounding Hadahaa, incorporating local seafood, seasonal ingredients and the flavors of the Indian Ocean into their own unique culinary expressions.

Chapter I

Golden Week | A Celebration of Prosperity, Family and Culinary Heritage

Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai

2 & 5 October 2026

The journey begins during Chinese Golden Week with Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai, founder of MICHELIN-starred Beijing Kitchen and one of the region's most respected masters of Cantonese cuisine. With more than four decades of culinary experience, he has led Beijing Kitchen to earn seven consecutive MICHELIN Stars and eight consecutive Black Pearl One-Diamond Awards, establishing the restaurant among China's most distinguished culinary destinations.

Chapter II

The Festive Spirit of Tuscany, Inspired by Nature

Executive Chef Andrea Mattei

14 & 18 December 2026

As the festive season arrives on Our Living Island, Executive Chef Andrea Mattei brings the warmth and traditions of Tuscany to the Maldives. Recognized with a MICHELIN Green Star for Sustainable Gastronomy, his cuisine celebrates seasonality, responsible sourcing and a deep respect for nature, creating a festive experience that reflects the values shared by both Tuscany and Hadahaa.

Chapter III

New Year, New Perspectives

Executive Chef Ruben Christiaens

6 & 10 January 2027

The New Year begins with Executive Chef Ruben Christiaens of La Villa Lorraine, whose contemporary European cuisine is shaped by experience in some of the world's most renowned kitchens, including Eleven Madison Park in New York. Recipient of the MICHELIN Young Chef Award 2022, Executive Chef Christiaens brings a fresh and creative perspective that celebrates discovery, innovation and new beginnings.

Chapter IV

A Celebration of Innovation and Creativity

Executive Chef Michael Dyllong

23 & 26 January 2027

Representing a new generation of culinary excellence, Executive Chef Michael Dyllong of MICHELIN-starred The Stage is renowned for his technical mastery, creativity and contemporary approach to European gastronomy. Recognized as one of Germany's youngest MICHELIN-starred chefs, he brings a dynamic culinary vision to Hadahaa.

Chapter V

Easter by the Sea: A Celebration of Togetherness and Renewal

Executive Chef Richard Gabriel Toix

26 & 29 March 2027

As Easter arrives, the journey continues with Executive Chef Richard Gabriel Toix of MICHELIN-starred Le Charlie in Corsica. Combining the precision of French technique with influences gathered throughout a career spanning France and Asia, Executive Chef Toix presents a refined culinary experience inspired by the Mediterranean spirit of sharing, discovery and connection.

Chapter VI

The Art of French Gastronomy, Inspired by Our Living Island

Group Chef David Hemmerlé

5 & 8 April 2027

The season concludes with Group Chef David Hemmerlé, whose distinguished international career spans France, Brazil, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Guided by classical French techniques and decades of culinary excellence, Group Chef Hemmerlé will present a grand finale celebrating craftsmanship, gastronomy and the natural beauty of Our Living Island.

At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, nature is more than a setting. It is the inspiration behind every experience, every flavor and every memorable moment shared around the table. While each visiting chef arrives with extraordinary achievements and international acclaim, what truly unites them is a shared passion for craftsmanship, nature and exceptional ingredients. The Masters of Food & Wine Series celebrates not only culinary excellence, but also the meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences that food and hospitality create.

For Reservations and Further Information

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Tel: +960 682 1234

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About the Masters of Food & Wine Series

Building on the success of the inaugural Masters of Food & Wine event held in July 2026, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa presents a season-long series celebrating world-class gastronomy through six exclusive culinary chapters. Bringing together acclaimed MICHELIN-starred chefs from around the world, the series reflects the resort's philosophy that exceptional cuisine begins with exceptional ingredients and meaningful connections to nature.

About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites guests to experience "Our Living Island," a secluded haven in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll. Surrounded by a 360-degree vibrant house reef, the resort offers immersive encounters with nature, from snorkeling and diving among rich marine life to sustainable living insights at the Dhoani Learning Center and Blue Journeys Dive and Activity Center. With 51 luxurious villas, including the three-bedroom Kiaali Residence, nestled amidst tropical greenery or perched over the lagoon, guests enjoy unmatched privacy and comfort. Culinary offerings celebrate local flavors, complemented by bespoke dining experiences. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, every stay is a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and connection to the natural world. Connect with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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