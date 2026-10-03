Northern Army Commander Chairs Comprehensive Security Review Meeting In J&K's Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian Army's Udhampur headquartered Northern Command has chaired a comprehensive security review and coordination meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

The Army's Northern Command on Saturday on social media platform X said, "Lietenant General Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCommandarNorthernCommand, chaired a comprehensive Security Review & Coordination Meeting at #Srinagar and reviewed inputs in presence of key stakeholders on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and coordination mechanisms."

"#ArmyCommandorNorthernCommand reiterated the need for enhanced inter-agency #Synergy, real-time intelligence sharing and integrated coordination to strengthen operational readiness, facilitate rapid response and enhance the effectiveness of joint operations."

The Northern Command is a Command of the Indian Army. It was originally formed as the Northern Army of the British Indian Army in 1908. It was scrapped upon India's independence in 1947 and later re-raised in 1972.

At present, the XIV Corps (Leh), XV Corps (Srinagar), I Corps (Mathura) and XVI Corps(Nagrota) are under its control. Its present Commander is Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma.

In 1908, the four Commands were merged into two armies: Northern Army and Southern Army. This system persisted until 1920 when the arrangement reverted to four commands again -- Eastern Command, Northern Command, Southern Command and Western Command.

In 1937, Western Command was downgraded to become the Western Independent District.

In April 1942, the Western Independent District was absorbed into the Northern Command which itself was re-designated as North Western Army to guard the borders at North West Frontier during World War II. It controlled the Kohat, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Baluchistan and Waziristan districts.

In 1972, the Indian government decided to raise a separate Command to oversee operations in the northern borders with Pakistan and China.

Lieutenant General P.S. Bhagat was appointed as its GOC-in-C in June 1972.

Bhagat's main activities as Army Commander were the improvement of defence and the living and working condition of his troops.

Headquarters for the Command was established in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.