Army Reviews Operational Preparedness Along Loc In J&K's Poonch District

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 3 (IANS) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps, Lt General Mohit Seth, on Saturday visited the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district to review the operational preparedness of the formation.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said,“FRONTLINE OPERATIONS: GOC #WhiteKnightCorps along with #GOC #AceOfSpadesDivision visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch and Krishna Ghati Sectors to review the operational preparedness of the formation.

“The #CorpsCommander was briefed on the prevailing security environment, counter-infiltration measures, surveillance architecture and ongoing initiatives to further enhance operational effectiveness. Commending the troops for their unwavering commitment and operational excellence, the #GOC impressed upon all ranks to maintain highest standards of Vigilance, readiness and responsiveness.“We Serve We Protect!”

Lieutenant General Mohit Seth took over command of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps on Thursday from Lieutenant General PK Mishra. Lt-Gen Seth, an Infantry officer, served as Commandant of the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan before taking over command of the 16 Corps.

On assuming command, the new Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, professional excellence and team spirit, while continuing to foster peace, security and stability in the region.

“Prepared For Today, Ready For Tomorrow. We Serve, We Protect,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the National Defence College, New Delhi, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Third Battalion of the Madras Regiment in 1991. Earlier, he commanded Counter-Insurgency Force Kilo, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) formation responsible for anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

The XVI Corps, or the White Knight Corps, is an army corps of the Indian Army raised on June 1, 1972, with Lieutenant General J F R Jacob as its first General Officer Commanding (GOC).

It has its headquarters at Nagrota Cantonment (Jammu district), Jammu and Kashmir. In 2005, IX Corps was raised in the southern part of the XVI Corps' area, taking over two of its divisions.