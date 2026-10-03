One Player Wins Dh5 Million In Saturday's Lucky Day Draw

One participant has won Dh5 million in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw held on Saturday, October 3.

The winner matched all six main numbers in Draw No. 261003 to claim the Second Prize. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 12, 14, 17 and 18, while the Lucky Number was 10.

Another participant won Dh100,000 after matching five day numbers along with the Lucky Month Number.

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The draw also saw 54 participants win Dh1,000 each, while 7,966 players received Dh100 each.

Three participants won Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were CU7185090, AE0396336 and BP4042367.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm.

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