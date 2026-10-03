006 The event received extensive support from the government and industry.



Second Row: From left to right:



Dr Ada TSANG, Lecturer, Department of Construction and Quality Management, Hong Kong Metropolitan University;



Cr Amanda WONG, Council Member, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers;



Ar Stephen HO, Honorary Secretary, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects;



Prof Ling Kar-kan, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society;



Mr Kelvin NG, Assistant Director/Technical, Highways Department;



Sr Andrew LAM, Assistant Director (Project) 2, Housing Department, HKSARG;



Sr Winnie WONG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026;



Sr Tony WAN, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors;



Mr Ricky LAU, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG;



Sr Eric TING, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division;



Mr Arthur LEE, Deputy Director/Regulatory Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG;



Mr Samson LAM, Assistant Director/Sewage Services, Drainage Services Department, HKSARG;



Ir Prof Thomas HO, JP, Chairman, Construction Industry Council;



Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman, The Association of Consultant Quantity Surveyors;



Ir Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department and Professor, Department of Construction Management and Intelligence, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University;



Sr Renee CHAN, Senior Lecturer, Department of Design and Architecture, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong



First Row: Past Presidents of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, Executive Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, and Council Member of the Quantity Surveying Division, the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

