Noudar And Lebanese Couturier Nicolas Jebran Unite Two Couture Worlds For Bridal Collaboration At DJWE 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari luxury jewellery brand Noudar is delighted to announce its collaboration with acclaimed Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran for the launch of its new Bridal Couture Collection, designed by Noor Alfardan, at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026.

The partnership is rooted in a friendship spanning more than fifteen years. Noor Alfardan and Nicolas Jebran first crossed paths between 2008 and 2010, when he began dressing her for her engagements in Beirut. What began as a creative connection has since grown into an enduring friendship, built on mutual admiration and a shared devotion to artistry, and it is from this bond that the collaboration has naturally unfolded.

Bringing together Nicolas Jebran's couture and bridal expertise with Noudar's couture jewellery, the collaboration unites two couture worlds in a single vision of bridal elegance. Unveiled at the Alfardan Jewellery Pavilion, the collection will be presented on models dressed exclusively by Nicolas Jebran, whose Beirut-based house is celebrated for its romantic silhouettes, intricate embellishment and refined craftsmanship. Each gown has been thoughtfully paired with Noudar's newest creations, allowing jewellery and couture to complement one another seamlessly.

Inspired by the grace and significance of a bride's most cherished day, the Bridal Couture Collection reflects Noudar's dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and its celebration of Qatari heritage through a contemporary lens. "Nicolas has been part of some of my most treasured moments, and to now share this collection with him is truly meaningful," said Noor Alfardan, Founder and Designer of Noudar. "His bridal couture and our couture jewellery speak the same language of detail, emotion and craftsmanship. Together, we wanted to celebrate the bride in her most complete and radiant form, and this is only the beginning of our story together.”“This is a venture that comes from a vision that aligns with identity.

The way Noudar values detail and implements it throughout her jewellery line stands out, almost mirroring my couture creations and vision for my dresses. The fact that each piece she works on has a theme and a story behind it relates not only to women in the Arab world, but also to women worldwide. These are pieces that touch the soul rather than simply being jewellery.

This is what makes Noudar a brand that I love to associate with, and one that completes the story behind the dresses I create,” said Nicolas Jebran, Founder and Creative Director of Nicolas Jebran. Guests are invited to discover the Bridal Couture Collection at the Alfardan Jewellery Pavilion, Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), from September 28 to October 3.