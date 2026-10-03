Team Qatar's Rashid And Mashari Win Padel Gold After Beating Malaysian Pair
The Qatari pair secured victory in the final over Malaysia's Aidan Yunus and Christian Chin, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Team Qatar delivered strong performances throughout the Asian Games. They opened their campaign by defeating Kuwait's Abdulaziz Mayouf and Fouad Behbehani in straight sets in the Round of 16, then beat UAE's Abdullah Al-Abdullah and Faris Al Janahi in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Their impressive run continued with a straight-sets semifinal victory over Iran's Hami Golestan and Arya Roghani, before they defeated Malaysia in the final to claim the first padel gold medal in Asian Games history.
With this victory, the Qatari delegation raised its medal tally at the current Asian Games in Japan to 16: five gold, six silver, and five bronze.Qatar Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Sports Padel
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