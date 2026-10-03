Team Qatar's Rashid And Mashari Win Padel Gold After Beating Malaysian Pair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Team Qatar's Rashid Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf clinched the gold medal for the first time in history after defeating their Malaysian counterparts in straight sets today. The final was held as part of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, currently taking place in Japan and set to conclude tomorrow.

The Qatari pair secured victory in the final over Malaysia's Aidan Yunus and Christian Chin, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Team Qatar delivered strong performances throughout the Asian Games. They opened their campaign by defeating Kuwait's Abdulaziz Mayouf and Fouad Behbehani in straight sets in the Round of 16, then beat UAE's Abdullah Al-Abdullah and Faris Al Janahi in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Their impressive run continued with a straight-sets semifinal victory over Iran's Hami Golestan and Arya Roghani, before they defeated Malaysia in the final to claim the first padel gold medal in Asian Games history.

With this victory, the Qatari delegation raised its medal tally at the current Asian Games in Japan to 16: five gold, six silver, and five bronze.

Qatar Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Sports Padel