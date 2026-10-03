ASE Reelected To Arab Federation Of Capital Markets' Board

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) participated in the Annual Conference of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) Abu Dhabi 2026, held in the United Arab Emirates on 29 and 30 September 2026.

The conference was organised in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and was convened regional stock exchange leaders, regulatory bodies, clearing houses, brokerage firms, asset managers and international market experts.

The event served as a platform to discuss developments in capital markets, foster regional integration, and examine emerging trends in Arab and global financial sectors, according to an ASE statement.

During the conference, the ASE was re-elected as a board member of the AFCM, joining the Egyptian Exchange, Iraq Stock Exchange, Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), Bahrain Bourse, Tunis Stock Exchange, Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry, and Securities Clearing Centre Company (Muqassa) in Saudi Arabia.

ASE Chief Executive Officer Mazen Wathaifi, said that the re-election reflects appreciation for Jordan's active involvement in the federation and its ongoing efforts to modernise capital market infrastructure and legislative frameworks.

The conference featured eight panel sessions covering exchange traded funds, dual listings, market making, liquidity provision, derivatives, modern clearing models, investment fund structures, brokerage sector evolution, and the impact of artificial intelligence valuations on markets.

The ASE received the AFCM Annual Award for 2025 as the best performing Arab stock exchange in terms of price index growth, acknowledging its performance throughout 2025.

The AFCM comprises 18 Arab stock exchanges, seven clearing companies, and several financial institutions across the region, aiming to harmonise regulations, share expertise and expand cooperation among members.